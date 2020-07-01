Sign up
86 / 365
Fern circle
I saw the circles challenge for July and remembered I'd seen this the other day on a walk.
Will see what else I can find on my walks this week.
1st July 2020
1st Jul 20
ChristineL
ace
@inthecloud5
I live in the city of Liverpool in the UK, enjoy exploring the great outdoors and taking photos of whatever I find along the way. I...
Photo Details
Album
themes and challenges
Tags
julycircles2020
FBailey
ace
Beautifully delicate!
July 6th, 2020
Islandgirl
ace
Very cool!
July 6th, 2020
