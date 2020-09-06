Sign up
301 / 365
Glen Luss
If you walk the Glen Striddle Horseshoe in the opposite direction you get the road part out of the way first.
6th September 2020
6th Sep 20
iqscotland
@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
301
photos
45
followers
9
following
294
295
296
297
298
299
300
301
Tags
scotland
,
luss
,
glen luss
,
scenesoftheroad-24
