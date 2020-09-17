Previous
Next
17/09/20 by iqscotland
305 / 365

17/09/20

It was a lovely afternoon and even though I haven't been down here for a couple of years I wore the comfy boots that let the water in.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
83% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise