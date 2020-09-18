Previous
Next
Clyde by iqscotland
306 / 365

Clyde

There is some speculation that there used to be a causeway built by the Romans that let you cross the Clyde on foot down here. This is just some rocks though.
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

iqscotland

@iqscotland
6th January 2013 Finished my 365/366 a few days ago, 2012 was a leap year, and managed to go the whole year without putting anything in...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise