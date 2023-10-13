Previous
Saying goodbye to my rose for 2 weeks
Saying goodbye to my rose for 2 weeks

I haven’t really got a garden but I planted this mini rose a few years ago, by the front door. It’s thriving and it’s very special to me. I’m away for two weeks so it’s nice to have a photo
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Irena Sevsek

@irenasevsek
