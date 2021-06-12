Previous
bridge by iris52
8 / 365

bridge

Spent a cloud overcast day in Astoria, camera in hand. The bridge pictured is more than 4 miles long and connects Oregon and Washington States, spanning the Columbia river.
12th June 2021 12th Jun 21

Iris N

@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
2% complete

