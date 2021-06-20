Previous
Wooden layers by iris52
14 / 365

Wooden layers

Old victorian houses are so interesting, all the layers, columns, and jutties. And the siding, shingles, and ornamentation...
Not sure I would choose the pink though.
20th June 2021 20th Jun 21

Iris N

@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
