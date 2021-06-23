Previous
Day at the beach by iris52
17 / 365

Day at the beach

Taking it easy and relaxing at a cool (60 degrees = 15 centigrade) beach and exploring tide pools. Tomorrow we are heading home, through the redwoods, into a heatwave: 110 degrees = 45 centigrade. I hope we will not reach this record!
23rd June 2021 23rd Jun 21

Iris N

@iris52
