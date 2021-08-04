Previous
in the wheel by iris52
40 / 365

in the wheel

One of the few attempts at a self portrait. I always like myself better reflected and distorted (here is a load for psychology...)
Anyways, this wheel of a beautiful refurbished VW in an exhibit at MOMA lend itself as my mirror.
4th August 2021 4th Aug 21

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
10% complete

Photo Details

