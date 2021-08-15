Previous
Next
Bridge Pedal by iris52
41 / 365

Bridge Pedal

We try to take part in this annual fundraiser: a whole bunch of the Portland bridges are closed to regular car traffic and we, amidst a few thousand bikers, get to ride over said bridges. Some of them you cannot cross on a bicycle usually, like here the "Freemont Bridge" which is an interstate crossing the Willamette river.
Unfortunately it's one of the last pictures I took before a bad fall. I broke my collar bone and had to have surgery last Wednesday. It's healing nicely (and painfully) but I won't be able to hold my camera for a few weeks. I will try to comment, and will be back with pictures as soon as I'm able...
15th August 2021 15th Aug 21

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
11% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise