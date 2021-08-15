Bridge Pedal

We try to take part in this annual fundraiser: a whole bunch of the Portland bridges are closed to regular car traffic and we, amidst a few thousand bikers, get to ride over said bridges. Some of them you cannot cross on a bicycle usually, like here the "Freemont Bridge" which is an interstate crossing the Willamette river.

Unfortunately it's one of the last pictures I took before a bad fall. I broke my collar bone and had to have surgery last Wednesday. It's healing nicely (and painfully) but I won't be able to hold my camera for a few weeks. I will try to comment, and will be back with pictures as soon as I'm able...