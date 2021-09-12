Previous
Looking through by iris52
46 / 365

Looking through

Exploring the extraordinary Great House called Pueblo Bonito in the Chaco canyon. About 1000 years ago this was the center of the world for the Ancient Puebloans.
12th September 2021 12th Sep 21

Iris N

iris52
Chris Cook ace
Frame within a frame within a frame. Great repetitive patterns. Lovely colour on the stonework too.
September 14th, 2021  
