46 / 365
Looking through
Exploring the extraordinary Great House called Pueblo Bonito in the Chaco canyon. About 1000 years ago this was the center of the world for the Ancient Puebloans.
12th September 2021
12th Sep 21
1
0
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
46
photos
20
followers
53
following
Tags
history
,
ruins
Chris Cook
ace
Frame within a frame within a frame. Great repetitive patterns. Lovely colour on the stonework too.
September 14th, 2021
