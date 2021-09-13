Previous
On the cliff above by iris52
47 / 365

On the cliff above

Did an amazing hike climbing up onto the cliff through a crack, then along the edge. Here we could look down onto Pueblo Bonita and see its chacoan layout - the D shaped form.
13th September 2021

Iris N

@iris52
