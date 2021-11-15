Previous
crack by iris52
75 / 365

crack

There is a crack in everything.
That's how the light gets in.
― Leonard Cohen

(new phone, love the camera!)
15th November 2021 15th Nov 21

Iris N

@iris52
Gorgeous!
November 17th, 2021  
Stunning capture and scene!
November 17th, 2021  
