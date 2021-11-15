Sign up
75 / 365
crack
There is a crack in everything.
That's how the light gets in.
― Leonard Cohen
(new phone, love the camera!)
15th November 2021
15th Nov 21
2
0
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
76
photos
22
followers
58
following
20% complete
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
Tags
clouds
,
lamdscape
Ingrid
ace
Gorgeous!
November 17th, 2021
Diana
ace
Stunning capture and scene!
November 17th, 2021
