weekend finale by iris52
78 / 365

weekend finale

I like how the bare branches take on a life of their own, especially during twilight
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Iris N

Diana ace
Beautifully captured with wonderful tones and silhouettes.
November 23rd, 2021  
