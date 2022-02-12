Previous
festival reflections by iris52
113 / 365

festival reflections

colorful lights everywhere during the winter light festival, so pretty reflecting in the Willamette river.
I'm also impressed with the picture quality of my new phone at night. And this is handheld!
Iris N

