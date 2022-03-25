Sign up
132 / 365
blossoms
Portland waterfront has 100 cherry trees from its Japanese partner city. And in March, when the rain stops for a while, and the sun comes out, it seems like the whole city comes out to enjoy the blossoms.
25th March 2022
25th Mar 22
Iris N
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Tags
cityscape
,
blossoms
