the river by iris52
133 / 365

the river

Hiking up on a ridge, looking down to the Columbia river. First wildflowers are out, but there was still a bit of snow higher up.
26th March 2022 26th Mar 22

Iris N

Chris Cook ace
Great shot of a lovely area. I like how the road flows beside the river and curves around the mountain in the distance
March 27th, 2022  
