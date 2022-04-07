Sign up
140 / 365
glorious day
today was sunny and warm, so nice to have a break from the rain. We walked up to the Pittock Mansion, a popular mansion and park (newspaper giant's mansion) with a spectacular view over the city and snow covered Mt. Hood.
7th April 2022
7th Apr 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Tags
cityscape
