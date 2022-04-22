Previous
sunny by iris52
sunny

The red glow of the fresh new maple leaves is so pretty in the sun
22nd April 2022

Iris N

@iris52
Iris N
moni kozi ace
Wow! This is a great shot
April 23rd, 2022  
