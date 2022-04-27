Previous
Next
watching the rain by iris52
147 / 365

watching the rain

as it rolled in. Let's just say I'm glad my camera bag is water tight. My coat was not so...
27th April 2022 27th Apr 22

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
40% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Nick ace
Great seascape and love the moody sky.
April 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
Very good composition
April 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
A hot tea and some warm socks will fix the wet coat... or not... the coat will still not be waterproof, but that remedy takes out the cold 😀
April 29th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise