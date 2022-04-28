Previous
Cannon Beach by iris52
Cannon Beach

looking down towards the beach of Cannon Beach on sunset, after a day filled with rain and sun and hail and lots of clouds.
28th April 2022 28th Apr 22

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Photo Details

moni kozi ace
This is superb
April 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
What aperture did you use for this one?
April 29th, 2022  
Iris N ace
@monikozi Thanks! This one is shot with my iphone13Pro. I used the macro lens to zoom in a little bit. Sometimes I wish I could control the aperture on the phone, but most of the time it does a great job. Probably would have gone with aperture 11, or 8, on my DSLR since it was getting dark.
April 29th, 2022  
moni kozi ace
@iris52 Ooh, thanks a lot. I'm not very used to landscape photography. Thanks fot the input.
April 29th, 2022  
Chris Cook ace
Beautiful shot.
April 29th, 2022  
