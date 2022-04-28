Sign up
Cannon Beach
looking down towards the beach of Cannon Beach on sunset, after a day filled with rain and sun and hail and lots of clouds.
28th April 2022
28th Apr 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
208
photos
33
followers
66
following
clouds
seascape
moni kozi
ace
This is superb
April 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
What aperture did you use for this one?
April 29th, 2022
Iris N
ace
@monikozi
Thanks! This one is shot with my iphone13Pro. I used the macro lens to zoom in a little bit. Sometimes I wish I could control the aperture on the phone, but most of the time it does a great job. Probably would have gone with aperture 11, or 8, on my DSLR since it was getting dark.
April 29th, 2022
moni kozi
ace
@iris52
Ooh, thanks a lot. I'm not very used to landscape photography. Thanks fot the input.
April 29th, 2022
Chris Cook
ace
Beautiful shot.
April 29th, 2022
