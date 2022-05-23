Previous
Next
The true work of art by iris52
161 / 365

The true work of art

is but a shadow of the divine perfection.

Michelangelo
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
44% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
Such a gorgeous and sharp photo with deep and rich colours!
Thank you for entering the macro challenge!
May 28th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise