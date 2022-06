Dog Mountain

This might be the most "famous" wildflower hike in the Columbia Gorge. If hiking on weekends a permit is required - in an effort to regulate the crowds. As you can see, the view is gorgeous and the flowers are breathtaking. The whole mountainside is yellow. However it is a steep hike: you have almost 3000 ft elevation gain within 2,5 miles (that's ~900m within 4 km)