Mt. Defiance trail

Looking through the burnt trees - from the Eagle creek fire 4 years ago - onto the Columbia river.

Very aptly named hike, but it felt more like deifying my body than the mountain. Even more elevation gain than yesterday (5000ft aka 1500m) within 3 miles (4.5km). Down was worse, still feel my knees :-(

But we made it! This is training for the Dolomites, so Italy, here we come!! (in 2 weeks)