the peartree by iris52
171 / 365

the peartree

Remember the blossoms in April? 30 shots of the same thing. Well those blossoms definitely look like pears now. There are a lot of them! Yum! (come August)
14th June 2022 14th Jun 22

Iris N

@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Photo Details

