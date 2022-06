Canals at night

Right after 3 nights traveling which includes lots of re-booking, canceled flights, repacking so we don‘t have to check bags, delayed flights, running through airports to catch flights, and finally a 14h busride since we didn‘t want to wait 2 days for the next flight with open seats - we made it to Venice! We admired some art at the Biennale and had a wonderful dinner and evening stroll. Onwards tomorrow…