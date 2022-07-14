Previous
Freilichtbühne by iris52
189 / 365

Freilichtbühne

These steps in front of the main church in Schwäbisch Hall are the - quite famous, and infamous - stage to summer theater. The actors need extra practice to not fall down these steep steps!
14th July 2022 14th Jul 22

Iris N

@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
