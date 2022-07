avalanche lilies

we didn't make it all the way to our goal - a stone shelter on top - because there is still too much snow on the ground above 5,500ft (1700m) and we couldn't find the trail. But therefore the woods around the snowbanks were full with avalanche lilies, so pretty!

The heat forecast this coming week - around 100F (40C) every day - will take care of the snow, so we'll try again.