scree

up above timberline (almost 900ft/2700m) we went on the highest hike on Mt. Hood - without having to climb or snowshoe. We did cross a snow field though. The view was amazing, as you can see. Up front you see the Cooper Spur stone shelter which is a great place to have lunch. The mountain above the shelter is Mt. Adams, and the mountain on the left is Mt/ Rainier, Seattle's house mountain.