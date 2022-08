Stonehenge

Yes, we have a stonehenge in the Pacific Northwest. The guy who founded the tiny town of Maryhill visited the real Stonehenge during WWI, and was inspired to duplicate the Neolithic structure back home in 1929 as a sign of peace and heroism. It is to pay tribute to military personnel who gave their lives in World War I.

I used the pano functions of the phone to have my daughter run from one opening to the next.