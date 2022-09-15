Sign up
evening stroll
through town, after a very nice (anniversary) dinner.
This is the "Schnitz" aka the Arlene Schnitzer Symphony Hall with the iconic Portland sign. And yes, the symphony plays the Starwars soundtrack. To which I do not have tickets.
15th September 2022
15th Sep 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Diana
ace
What a lovely shot, I love seeing the towns and areas where other 365'ers live :-)
September 16th, 2022
