evening stroll by iris52
213 / 365

evening stroll

through town, after a very nice (anniversary) dinner.
This is the "Schnitz" aka the Arlene Schnitzer Symphony Hall with the iconic Portland sign. And yes, the symphony plays the Starwars soundtrack. To which I do not have tickets.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
58% complete

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a lovely shot, I love seeing the towns and areas where other 365'ers live :-)
September 16th, 2022  
