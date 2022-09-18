Sign up
214 / 365
Ash Reshteh
Got a Persian cooking class from these fun ladies. We made Ash, a thick creamy soup - more like a stew. As you can see it got decorated before we ate. And it was delicious.
18th September 2022
18th Sep 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Walks @ 7
ace
Cool
September 21st, 2022
