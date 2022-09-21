Previous
it's starting to feel like fall by iris52
it's starting to feel like fall

It's getting cold at night (thank God!) and the beautiful fall colors are starting to pop up
21st September 2022

Iris N

@iris52
Call me Joe ace
September 22nd, 2022  
