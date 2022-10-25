Previous
kaleidoscope by iris52
231 / 365

kaleidoscope

It's raining - which is good - but it doesn't invite to go out. So I took the hibiscus blooms that fell off and played around with some apps on the phone.
25th October 2022 25th Oct 22

Iris N

@iris52
