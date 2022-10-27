Sign up
233 / 365
snow
with the rain the first snow came - on the mountain, not my house thank God :-)
Took a drive up to Mt. Hood today.
27th October 2022
27th Oct 22
0
0
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
299
photos
39
followers
75
following
63% complete
226
227
228
229
230
231
232
233
Views
8
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
27th October 2022 3:51pm
Tags
landscape
