Ofrenda by iris52
234 / 365

Ofrenda

The Hispanic theater where we volunteer has this beautiful altar displayed for Día de los Muertos.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Iris N

@iris52
Diana ace
How beautifully decorated, what a wonderful display for this time of the year. I love it!
October 30th, 2022  
