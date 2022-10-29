Sign up
Ofrenda
The Hispanic theater where we volunteer has this beautiful altar displayed for Día de los Muertos.
29th October 2022
29th Oct 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Tags
ethnic
Diana
ace
How beautifully decorated, what a wonderful display for this time of the year. I love it!
October 30th, 2022
