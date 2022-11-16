Previous
sea of oranges and reds by iris52
246 / 365

sea of oranges and reds

I was looking for a poem to go with fall and leaves, but they are all so gloomy and dark - at least the ones I came across. I find the colors and the cold clear air so invigorating.. so here you are, colors and leaves, but no poem.
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Iris N

@iris52
