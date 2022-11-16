Sign up
246 / 365
sea of oranges and reds
I was looking for a poem to go with fall and leaves, but they are all so gloomy and dark - at least the ones I came across. I find the colors and the cold clear air so invigorating.. so here you are, colors and leaves, but no poem.
16th November 2022
16th Nov 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I might not be posting daily, but committing to at least one photo per week. I shoot with Canon, a 70D for landscapes and cityscapes,...
Tags
leaves
,
sooc
,
reds
