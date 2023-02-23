Previous
Next
And then there was snow by iris52
281 / 365

And then there was snow

and it transformed the world.
The kids sure have fun since the schools are closed and sleds are out. It's icy and cold, so this will hang on for a while.
23rd February 2023 23rd Feb 23

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I might not be posting daily, but committing to at least one photo per week. I shoot with Canon, a 70D for landscapes and cityscapes,...
76% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise