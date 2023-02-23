Sign up
281 / 365
And then there was snow
and it transformed the world.
The kids sure have fun since the schools are closed and sleds are out. It's icy and cold, so this will hang on for a while.
23rd February 2023
23rd Feb 23
0
0
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I might not be posting daily, but committing to at least one photo per week. I shoot with Canon, a 70D for landscapes and cityscapes,...
348
photos
44
followers
76
following
76% complete
274
275
276
277
278
279
280
281
Views
9
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
23rd February 2023 10:05am
Tags
duckpond
,
landscape-55
