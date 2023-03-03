Previous
Next
where is the snack? by iris52
285 / 365

where is the snack?

As neat as it is to have the ducks come into my picture, I wish they wouldn't walk - waddle - up to people. Means that too many people are feeding them which is NOT a good thing.
3rd March 2023 3rd Mar 23

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I might not be posting daily, but committing to at least one photo per week. I shoot with Canon, a 70D for landscapes and cityscapes,...
78% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise