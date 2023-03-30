Previous
cherry blossoms! by iris52
cherry blossoms!

The trees are blooming, and it seems that everybody - no matter rain or cold - is out enjoying them. I liked them against the backdrop of the steel bridge, with the dreamy effect of my lensbaby.
30th March 2023

Iris N

@iris52
Hi there! I might not be posting daily, but committing to at least one photo per week. I shoot with Canon, a 70D for landscapes and cityscapes,...
Peter Dulis ace
So lovely
April 1st, 2023  
