1 / 365
the road to nowhere
Yes, the fog rolling in off the ocean was getting thick. We actually hiked across this bridge. Thank God there wasn't much traffic.
18th February 2022
18th Feb 22
0
0
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
118
photos
31
followers
67
following
0% complete
Photo Details
Views
8
Album
diverse challenges and tags
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
18th February 2022 12:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenesoftheroad-42
