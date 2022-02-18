Previous
the road to nowhere by iris52
the road to nowhere

Yes, the fog rolling in off the ocean was getting thick. We actually hiked across this bridge. Thank God there wasn't much traffic.
18th February 2022 18th Feb 22

Iris N

iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
