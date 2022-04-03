Previous
pear tree 4/3 by iris52
35 / 365

pear tree 4/3

A bit overcast today, but the buds are starting to open, some branches already are.
3rd April 2022 3rd Apr 22

Iris N

ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
