64 / 365
nature kaleidoscope
23rd May 2022
23rd May 22
Iris N
ace
@iris52
Hi there! I've been part of the 365 community a few years back and it brought me into digital photography. I'm back, although it might not...
Photo Details
Tags
macro-sharp
Wendy
ace
This is closer to a true macro, Iris, and truly beautiful. I wish you had gotten it entered into the challenge earlier as the challenge actually ended yesterday.
May 28th, 2022
Iris N
ace
@farmreporter
oops oh well, I had actually taken it on the 23rd just didn't get to upload earlier. My bad. It's still always fun to "play around".
May 28th, 2022
Wendy
ace
I actually considered using this one but I did not see the date taken in the Info under EXIF so was not sure whether it qualified.
I have done this exact same thing - taken photos that I meant to enter but not get them in on time.
Such is life and so sorry!
May 28th, 2022
