Salavat Yulaev by iriya
Salavat Yulaev

This is a monument to a national hero. It is considered the largest equestrian statue. If you enter the city by train, it is the first thing you will see.
1st September 2022 1st Sep 22

Irina Troitskaya

@iriya
Hi! My name is Irina. I live in the Republic of Bashkortostan, in the city of Ufa. I like to photograph animals, birds, people and landscapes. But most of...
