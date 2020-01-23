Previous
Black and white buildings, Sheffield UK by isaacsnek
23 / 365

Black and white buildings, Sheffield UK

I was feeling a little uninspired today so decided to have a little wander around my city. I've always liked the look of this street and thought it looked good today with the sun.

23rd January 2020 23rd Jan 20

Isaac

@isaacsnek
