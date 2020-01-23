Sign up
23 / 365
Black and white buildings, Sheffield UK
I was feeling a little uninspired today so decided to have a little wander around my city. I've always liked the look of this street and thought it looked good today with the sun.
23rd January 2020
23rd Jan 20
Isaac
@isaacsnek
Tags
black and white
,
street
,
buildings
,
monochrome
,
sheffield
