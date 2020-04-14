Sign up
Previous
Next
105 / 365
2 pigeons flying towards me
I'd just put some bird food down and then decided to take a photo of the pond with the sun reflecting. The pigeons decided to thank me by posing for their photo.
14th April 2020
14th Apr 20
1
1
Isaac
@isaacsnek
105
photos
8
followers
3
following
28% complete
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G975F
Taken
14th April 2020 7:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
pond
,
pigeons
,
uk
Penelope Ann
This is an awesome capture. What a magic scene.
April 14th, 2020
