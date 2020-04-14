Previous
2 pigeons flying towards me by isaacsnek
105 / 365

2 pigeons flying towards me

I'd just put some bird food down and then decided to take a photo of the pond with the sun reflecting. The pigeons decided to thank me by posing for their photo.
14th April 2020 14th Apr 20

Isaac

@isaacsnek
Penelope Ann
This is an awesome capture. What a magic scene.
April 14th, 2020  
