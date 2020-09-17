Previous
Steel salmon sculpture by isaacsnek
261 / 365

Steel salmon sculpture

Made by Heppoart, this sculpture celebrates the fact that salmon is back in the River Don after 200 years.
17th September 2020 17th Sep 20

Isaac

@isaacsnek
