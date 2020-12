🎊366/366 🎊 Ending the project at the same place I started it

Thanks to everyone who faved & commented. It helped me stay motivated when I could've easily given up. I've decided I won't be continuing onto a 2nd 365 project as I feel I need a break from it. I'll check in occasionally to see everyone else's photos though. My plan is to attempt my second project next leap year. Happy new year and good luck to those who are still in the middle of their project or are considering starting one.