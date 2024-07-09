Sign up
Photo 556
191/366 - Rainy day
Sheffield, UK
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
Isaac
@isaacsnek
Tags
rain
,
sheffield
,
rainy day
,
uk
howozzie
I love how your DOF takes the details away from the person walking and gives a lot of information about the setting. With the rain it has, for me, a sense of brooding. Great photo,
July 9th, 2024
