Gio by isabellagmrhs
Gio

This is my dog Gio. Being home has gave me the opportunity to spend quality time with my family and my pets that I normally wouldn't if we were in school all day.
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Isabella G MRHS

@isabellagmrhs
